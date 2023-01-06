Lake Wales Mayor and HighPoint Church Pastor Jack Hilligoss threatened to arrest Lake Wales resident Catherine Price over a political dispute during a City Commission meeting at city hall just before Christmas.
On Dec. 20, several Lake Wales residents, including Price, voiced opposition to a proposal made by the mayor in November to reduce public comment from five to three minutes and to enforce a 2020 city ordinance disallowing most people living outside city limits from making any public comment, among other proposed public comment changes.
People in opposition kept interrupting the City Commission discussion of Lake Wales Resolution 2022-34 on Dec. 20.
“Folks I just want to remind you that saying amen and clapping and all that is not appropriate so let’s kind of hold that down,” Hilligoss said.
In response, there were more claps and voices heard calling for the resolution to be voted down and some other outbursts.
“All right, I'll say it again,” the mayor said. “Clapping your hands, saying amen, making comments over the discussion that the commission is having is not appropriate behavior. That is the way the business in this chamber is conducted and I am the presiding officer of this meeting, so I am asking you to refrain from that behavior.”
Those in attendance mostly refused, prompting the mayor to order Lake Wales Police Chief Chris Velasquez to clear the commission chamber room. Price refused to leave.
Price is a Democrat who ran against Republican Ben Albritton for a state senate seat in 2018.
“Mrs. Price – Catherine – I would really prefer that you not be arrested tonight,” Hilligoss said. “Is there any way that we can work this out, so you don't go to jail tonight? You couldn't come and talk to me privately about this? All we asked you to do was follow the rules. This is a public forum. Nothing I did here was out of order. You are a leader in the community, and it would be better for you not to go through this tonight.”
Price said the mayor was disrespecting her.
“I don't think any of this was meant to be disrespectful... I was getting shouted down,” the mayor said.
After about 30 minutes, the mayor invited the public back to the chambers and then adjourned the meeting early.
Before the crowd came back into the chamber they sang “We Shall Overcome.”
On Jan. 3, the Lake Wales City Commission met again to discuss the resolution.
Several non-residents attempted to speak about the resolution and were refused the chance, with the mayor citing the 2020 ordinance not allowing such.
Lake Wales Deputy Mayor Robin Gibson said he cannot remember a City Commission meeting that ended early previously.
“To be blunt, the last meeting was an embarrassment,” Gibson said. “We are better people than that. Unfortunately, we have come to the point where we can no longer rely on the respect and manners we were taught at home. The way we structure and behave at meetings will now have to be subject to explicit ground rules... That last meeting was out of control. It was bad.”
The City Commission wound up passing the resolution by a vote of 3-2 with some amendments. Lake Wales Deputy Mayor Robin Gibson and Commissioner Terrye Howell voted against the resolution.
The original proposal from the mayor included: limiting public comment from five to three minutes, limiting total public comment to 30 minutes, requiring people to sign up for public comment in advance of the meeting by signing an affidavit and enforcing a 2020 ordinance disallowing most city residents from making comments.
As passed, public comment will remain at five minutes, the 2020 ordinance will be enforced, requiring residents to fill out a sign in sheet for public comment instead of a signed affidavit, and limiting public comment to up to one hour total.