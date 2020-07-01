WINTER HAVEN – Federal and state grants are playing a large role in the good things happening of late at Winter Haven Regional Airport at Gilbert Field.
Gov. Ron DeSantis recently established a pilot program called Meals of Love. Since June 6, the Florida Department of Elder Affairs initiative has delivered over 600,000 meals to seniors in Central Florida, using restaurant staff to cook and deliver the meals.
Flightline Cafe and Catering owner Keisha Santana Doak said the program has helped her keep the restaurant open at the airport during the pandemic.
“If it wasn't for this program, we would not be able to stay open,” Santana Doak said.
The restaurant owner used the grant money to hire five delivery drivers and two kitchen staff. She also recently completed a CARES Act emergency funding application through the Polk County Board of County Commissioners — federal funding that should further help her keep the business open.
On average her staff is cooking and delivering around 700 meals every week to seniors with transportation challenges.
The restaurant closed for eight weeks during the onset of the pandemic and reopened in May. For those interested in supporting Flightline Cafe and Catering, note that the business will be closed July 3-6 for the holiday weekend.
Projects underway
In addition to this state emergency food initiative, the Federal Aviation Administration regularly provides funding for area airports. In Winter Haven, the FAA has approved around $2 million to upgrade the airport over the past year or so.
By October, a new hangar building should be complete along with a high-definition security camera system.
Winter Haven Regional Airport General Manager Alex Vacha told the Winter Haven City Commission on June 22 that the Seaplane Pilots Association recently transferred their headquarters from Lakeland Linder International Airport to Winter Haven.
Vacha said there are plans to construct a large headquarters building on the east side of the airport in the coming years.
Just about all of the hangar rental space at the airport is occupied and there are 64 tenants on the active waiting list for space, Vacha said. In addition to the new hangar space that will be done in October, infrastructure improvements currently underway will allow for further growth in the future.
Roughly 80 percent of the funding for projects like these come from the federal government with the City of Winter Haven having to pay matching fees in the 20 percent range. Two new fuel trucks and some proposed taxiway upgrades at the airport are other improvements made possible with federal help.
Vacha said that while the cancellation of the annual Sun N Fun event led to a dramatic downturn in income for the airport in April, traffic has returned to more normal figures in May and June. Recently, a $7 million private jet landed. The pilot purchased around 500 gallons of jet fuel – an instant profit for the City of Winter Haven to the tune of around $750.
Vacha also said that he and others are trying to come up with a plan of building an educational building at the airport.
Last year, Winter Haven High School staff created an aeronautical program using a $25,000 grant from American Airlines. Around 115 students enrolled in the elective class – with field trips to the airport and access to things like flight simulators.
Vacha said 80 of those 115 students have enrolled in year two of the aeronautical program and an additional 150 students signed up to take first year classes. Vacha said there are also aeronautical clubs that have expressed interest in an educational building at the airport.
“This is great news,” Winter Haven City Commissioner J.P. Howell said.