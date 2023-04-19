Polk County Commissioners decided at Tuesday’s bi-monthly meeting that they would no longer allow pedestrians to linger in medians or make contact with occupants of motor vehicles.

The ordinance passed is designed to help protect pedestrians and drivers alike, although city Commissioner George Lindsey did ask if this was designed to discourage panhandling, and upon review, stated that “The intent here is to keep people from standing in Polk County’s medians. This ordinance is intended to decrease the number of fatalities and injuries on our roadways.”

