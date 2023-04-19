Polk County Commissioners decided at Tuesday’s bi-monthly meeting that they would no longer allow pedestrians to linger in medians or make contact with occupants of motor vehicles.
The ordinance passed is designed to help protect pedestrians and drivers alike, although city Commissioner George Lindsey did ask if this was designed to discourage panhandling, and upon review, stated that “The intent here is to keep people from standing in Polk County’s medians. This ordinance is intended to decrease the number of fatalities and injuries on our roadways.”
According to county records, the Polk County Transportation Planning Organization recently adopted the Florida Department of Transportation Safety Performance Target of zero for fatalities, number of serious injuries, fatality rate, serious injury rate, and number of non-motorized fatalities and serious injuries on roads within Polk County.
Polk County currently averages about 83 pedestrian and bike related fatalities and serious injuries each year, according to a media release issued by the county following Tuesday’s meeting. Overall, Polk County averages 135 road fatalities annually.
“We’ve got a long ways to go,” Lindsey said. “This is a step in the right direction, though.”
The ordinance will be enforced by the Polk County Sheriff's Office, the county reports. Those who fail to comply with the ordinance will be fined anywhere from $25 to $500, with a third offense resulting in a penalty of up to 60 days in jail.