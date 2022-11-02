Hallstrand

Kris Hallstrand

Air Force Veteran Kris Hallstrand was recently promoted to director of Lakeland Linder International Airport and brings 20 years of aviation experience to the position. She is excited about the future of the airport and is thrilled to be a part of the team.

Hallstrand was serving as interim director since March 2022 when past director Gene Conrad accepted the position of President/CEO of the Aerospace Center for Excellence. Hallstrand was happy to step in as director and feels her team is ready for any challenge. Hallstrand will oversee a projected budget of about $8 million in expenditures and $11 million in revenue this coming fiscal year.

