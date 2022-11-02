Air Force Veteran Kris Hallstrand was recently promoted to director of Lakeland Linder International Airport and brings 20 years of aviation experience to the position. She is excited about the future of the airport and is thrilled to be a part of the team.
Hallstrand was serving as interim director since March 2022 when past director Gene Conrad accepted the position of President/CEO of the Aerospace Center for Excellence. Hallstrand was happy to step in as director and feels her team is ready for any challenge. Hallstrand will oversee a projected budget of about $8 million in expenditures and $11 million in revenue this coming fiscal year.
“My team of airport professionals are second to none,” she said. “It makes it an honor to be here.”
The Polk News Sun recently interviewed her about her plans for the airport.
Q: What is special about Lakeland Linder that sets it apart from others?
A: We have unique, diverse operations. On any given day, you may see a fighter jet flying, a Cessna or a 767. And the annual Sun N’ Fun airshow is the second largest in the country. I came from Wisconsin and they have the largest airshow there. I felt it was fitting for me to come here. I saw what (Sun N’ Fun) brings to the community and I want to be a part of it.
Q: Is the airport prepared for the growth in Lakeland and Polk County?
A: We are booming. In 2019, our economic impact was $574,000 and last year the airport’s economic impact in 2021 was $1.5 billion. A lot of the growth is from Amazon, but we also have NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) with high skill, high wage jobs and Draken International. We attracted these organizations.
We are working on airline service development and we want to serve the community with a couple of flights per day. We developed a master plan in 2020 and we are considered a community that is underserved. We are very good at being Lakeland and offer commercial service, but we are not Tampa or Orlando. We are looking for the right airline partners.
Q: What do you see for the airport in five to 10 years?
A: Our bones are good and we are modernized. In phase two – we are developing airline service and going vertical. It’s an area of aviation we would like to tap into… maintenance, repair and overhaul for larger aircraft. We have 3,800 employees (from different companies on the property). We have a lot of people collecting paychecks and we want to continue to be the economic engine for Polk County and Central Florida.
We found we are at a point to start the planning efforts for reconfiguring our runways over the next 10 years. I am excited to be a part of the growth. I feel confident we can serve our community.
Hallstrand’s experience includes Airport Director at Price County Airport in Phillips, Wisconsin, Superintendent of Maintenance and Operations at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh, Wisconsin and Operations Manager at Lakeland Linder International Airport. She also served in the U.S. Air Force as a C-130 Crew Chief for 14 years and is an Afghan War Veteran.
When she’s not working at “180 miles per hour”, she enjoys the outdoors and fishes and hikes. Hallstrand has two children; her daughter lives in Polk County and her son is in the Air Force.
“I am very fortunate and blessed,” she said.
Lakeland City Manager Shawn Sherrouse is pleased that she accepted this promotion.
“I feel confident that we have the right person for the job going forward. Kris is very familiar with the responsibilities of the department and has significant experience in airport operations,” he said in a press release. “As an organization, we look forward to the next chapter of the airport with Kris in the pilot seat.”