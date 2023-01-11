Bartow City Manager Mike Herr was sworn into office on Jan. 3.
Herr recently resigned as Winter Haven City Manager, saying that he only wanted to work about another five years before retiring and that his staff in Winter Haven was ready to take over.
“This is your first day and it's a pleasure to have you on board,” Bartow Mayor Steve Githens said.
Newly promoted Winter Haven City Manager T Michael Stavres and Winter Haven Public Safety Director Charlie Bird drove down to Bartow for the swearing in ceremony.
“Mike has done tremendous things in Winter Haven, and we are certain that he is going to do amazing things here in Bartow,” Stavres said. “You have landed the best city manager that I have ever worked for.”
Stavres said many graduated from the “Bobby Green School of City Manager Knowledge” but that “I graduated Summa cum laude from the Mike Herr Institute of City Management and I am grateful for that. He taught me a tremendous amount in the last five and a half years.”
To the department directors who were present at Bartow City Hall, Stavres said get ready to learn.
“Mike taught us how to get things done that we thought we never could,” Stavres said.
Bartow Vice Mayor Leo Longsworth jokingly said Winter Haven Mayor Pro Tem Nat Birdsong and Winter Haven City Commission member JP Powell have stopped speaking with him “due to the theft.”
“They were happy but sad,” Longworth said. “It was bittersweet for them, but we are glad to have him.”
Herr hosted a staff meeting on his first day on the job.
“We talked about a lot of things,” Herr said. “Hopefully I will demonstrate integrity and that all of my decisions and recommendations will be something that the citizens of Bartow can be proud of.”