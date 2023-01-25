The Lakeland community celebrated the life and dreams of Martin Luther King, Jr. with a week of events.
On Jan. 13, was the MLK Leadership Forum called, “Living, Learning and Leading Lakeland” sponsored by Marriott Vacations.
Updated: January 25, 2023 @ 10:32 am
On Jan. 14, was the Day of Caring Children's Festival at Bonnet Springs Park.
On Jan. 15, was Gospel Explosion at New Bethel A.M.E. Church.
The MLK Prayer Breakfast was at Pilgrim Rest Freewill Baptist Church on Jan. 16.
The Digital Business Challenge sponsored by the H.B. Holmes Charitable Foundation was on Jan. 17.
On Jan. 19, was the MLK Youth Oratorical Contest at New Mt. Zion M.B. Church.
On Jan. 20, was the Swan City Jazz Festival sponsored by the Blended Family Foundation and Teaspoon Hill Society.
Then on Saturday, Jan. 21, was the annual MLK Parade sponsored by Education & Enlightenment Group, Inc. The theme of the parade this was was, “Our History Is Our Future.”