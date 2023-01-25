LKLD parade

Youth members of Keep It Real Ministries took part in the 2023 Lakeland Martin Luther King Jr. Parade on Saturday, Jan. 20. Photo by Charles A. Baker III

The Lakeland community celebrated the life and dreams of Martin Luther King, Jr. with a week of events.

On Jan. 13, was the MLK Leadership Forum called, “Living, Learning and Leading Lakeland” sponsored by Marriott Vacations.

