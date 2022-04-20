Hundreds of Winter Haven area residents sat in shaded areas to watch the All-American Water Ski Tournament on Lake Silver on April 16.
The tournament took place in the recently completed Martin Luther King Jr. Park upgrade.
Water skiers from the Cypress Gardens Water Ski Team, the Carolina Show Ski Team and the Tampa Bay Water Ski Team competed in events such as ballet lines, bare footing for endurance, swivel skiing and jumping.
It’s the first time a water ski event was held in front of a crowd at the renovated facilities which include a new skatepark, trail and amphitheater.
Seven-year-old Mazie Smith, of Winter Haven, was cheered on for completing her first ever competition. Her parents, Jason and Lisa Smith, and twin sisters, Madison and Malayna, were also stars of the “Jambalaya” team.
After the Jambalaya team finished, one of the athletes said, “We are going to win first place because of you, Mazie!”
Recently, the Polk County Commission declared the year of 2022 as the Year of Water Skiing to celebrate 100 years of water skiing at Cypress Gardens in Winter Haven.
The Winter Haven ski team is composed of former Cypress Gardens skiers who also perform monthly free shows while preparing for upcoming competitive and recreational events on Lake Silver.
The Cypress Gardens Water Ski Team is hosting the 2022 Southern Regionals on June 25 and 26 at MLK, Jr. Park on Lake Silver in Winter Haven.
Water ski athletes will compete during the 2022 International Waterski and Wakeboard Federation World Water Ski Show Tournament to be held Oct. 21-23.
On March 26, about 30 USA Water Ski Show Team athletes from across the country practiced on Lake Silver for the upcoming competition.
Teams representing the United States, Belgium, Canada, Germany, Australia, China and a few exhibition teams from other countries are expected to compete according to event organizers.
The event is being considered by many locals as the capstone event for the 100th Anniversary of Water Ski.