Registered voters in the cities of Fort Meade, Lakeland and Winter Haven who are unable to get to their polling location on Municipal Election Day or who simply prefer the convenience of voting in advance, can do so through Monday, Nov. 1,from 8:30 a.m. to 4: 30 p.m., according to Supervisor of Elections Lori Edwards.
All eligible voters may cast a ballot at any of the three Walk-in Voting locations in Polk County. Bring photo and signature identification.
Walk-in voting locations
• Election Headquarters, 250 S Broadway Ave. in Bartow
• Election Operations Center, 70 Florida Citrus Blvd in Winter Haven
• Polk County Govt. Center, 930 E. Parker St. in Lakeland
For more information, visit PolkElections.gov or call the Elections Office at 863-534-5888.