POLK COUNTY – Mosaic staff reported a sulfuric acid spill to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection Sunday night.
According to the report, while draining a piece of equipment at a Mosaic sulfuric acid plant near the county line separating Polk and Hillsborough, an unknown amount of acid spilled into the ground.
Mosaic Environmental Manager Dara Ford reported that the amount of sulfuric acid spilled “is likely above the reportable quantity of 65 gallons” and that “Mosaic is working to mitigate impacts via soil neutralization or removal.”
Based on prior reporting, this is the fifth time since December 2018 that Mosaic staff have reported incidents to the FDEP. The last four incidents were at the Mosaic Bartow facility.
This incident took place at the Mosaic New Wales facility, located southwest of Mulberry.