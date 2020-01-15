POLK COUNTY – A Lake Wales High School alumna and her mother are partnering up with hopes of investing $350,000 in downtown Lake Wales.
Jessica Garrett, a fifth-generation Floridian and a senior account executive with CNP Marketing Agency in Winter Haven, and her mother, Cathy Garrett, of Lake Wales, recently applied for a $100,000 matching grant from the Lake Wales Community Redevelopment Agency. They applied with the intent to transform a historic property near the corner of Park Avenue and Scenic Highway into The Ranch Tap Room, a self-serve bar that would be similar to the recently opened Union Tap Room in downtown Winter Haven.
The Garretts were scheduled to speak to the Lake Wales CRA Board Tuesday, Jan. 14, after press time. Because the mother-daughter duo applied for public funds, their business plan became public record and, according to that record, they have hopes to open as early as March.
The Ranch Taproom would be located at 247 E Park Ave., a building which is listed on the National Registry of Historic Places.
According to the business plan, the tap room would include a kitchen and feature live music and a “constantly rotating lineup of premium, unique craft beer (bottle and tap), domestic beer, wine and Nitro Coffee for the discerning beverage connoisseur.”
The business plan calls for a brand new roof, replacing the entire interior, the construction of a new facade and a grand opening date of Friday, March 13.
Jessica Garrett is currently on the Board of Directors of the Junior League of Greater Winter Haven, the President of a Lake Wales Mardi Gras Krewe and a local Rotarian.
Winter Haven business applies for special-use approval
On Jan. 7, the Winter Haven Planning Commission discussed a petition for a Special-Use Approval from Ohm Life Vapor Company owner Damaris Gilroy that would allow a nicotine vape store located at 100 First Street South in downtown Winter Haven to transform into a vape store and also a store where customers could purchase beer and wine.
Prior to opening, the owner would still have to apply for a beer and wine license from the State of Florida Division of Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco, and final approval from the Winter Haven City Commission sometime in the future.
As proposed, customers would be able to lounge on couches, vape nicotine and drink a beer at the same time. Smoking nicotine would still be prohibited.