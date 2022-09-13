Football field

 Mulberry High recently kicked off the football season with a special visit from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Panthers scored big with a $250,000 grant to help offset the cost of the new synthetic turf field at the school’s Phosphate Bowl stadium. The grant was awarded by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers through the NFL Foundation Grassroots program – a partnership between the NFL Foundation and LISC, the nation’s leading community development support organization. Since 1998, the NFL Foundation has granted nearly $58 million to revitalize playing fields in underserved neighborhoods.

Recommended for you