Starting Monday, May 2, heavy construction projects in Poinciana, Winter Haven and Lakeland will slow traffic with road closures and detours.
A Toho Water Authority project to install sewer and water mains will close St. Cloud Road at the intersection with Chinook Road in Poinciana for five months. A brief detour will redirect traffic around the work zone in the sparsely settled neighborhood.
A Polk County drainage project in the Inwood section of Winter Haven will close 24th Street NW to traffic from Avenue G NW to West Lake Cannon Drive for three to four weeks as crews remove and replace stormwater pipes and inlets. Detour signs will guide through-traffic around 24th Street NW. Access to residences will be maintained during closure.
A city of Winter Haven project to install new reclaimed water and sewer lines is closing Hoover Road in the Eloise area for eight weeks. Traffic will be briefly rerouted onto Shell Road, Croton Road SW, and Americans Superior Blvd. to bypass work on Hoover Road.
Another Polk County project to remove and replace an aging metal drainage pipe and connecting inlet will close Swindell Road at Paige Drive in northwest Lakeland for two weeks. Traffic will be detoured along North Frontage Road to get around closure. Commuters can expect longer trips, and should add extra drive-time through this area.
Other active construction projects countywide continue to affect traffic. Motorists should always drive carefully, be alert to crews and equipment, and follow detour signs. Delays during peak-hour travel times can be expected. For further details, call Bill Skelton with the Polk County Roads & Drainage Division at 863-535-2200.