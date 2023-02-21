POLK COUNTY, FL (February 21, 2023) – Polk County Supervisor of Elections Lori Edwards announced today that 4 Polk County municipalities will hold elections on April 4.  “Candidate qualifying has now closed, and residents in the cities of Bartow, Fort Meade, Haines City and Lake Wales will head to the polls on Tuesday, April 4 to cast their ballots,” Edwards said.

Qualified to run in the Bartow Seat 4's At Large District race are Gerald Jacob Cochran, Steve Githens, and Carver R. Young. Seat 5, the East District, is between candidates Sal Carter and Leo E. Longworth. 

Recommended for you