POLK COUNTY, FL (February 21, 2023) – Polk County Supervisor of Elections Lori Edwards announced today that 4 Polk County municipalities will hold elections on April 4. “Candidate qualifying has now closed, and residents in the cities of Bartow, Fort Meade, Haines City and Lake Wales will head to the polls on Tuesday, April 4 to cast their ballots,” Edwards said.
Qualified to run in the Bartow Seat 4's At Large District race are Gerald Jacob Cochran, Steve Githens, and Carver R. Young. Seat 5, the East District, is between candidates Sal Carter and Leo E. Longworth.
In Lake Wales, Keith Thompson and Michelle Threatt are vying for Seat 3, while the Seat 5 race is between Danielle Pride Gibson and incumbent Robin Gibson.
In Fort Meade, voters will consider 9 amendments to the city charter.
Those vying for Seat 1 in Haines City include: Maricela Arteaga, Jayne Hall (whose term expires in April), Kenneth Kipp and Vernel Smith Jr.
Residents of these cities who are not yet registered to vote must do so by Monday, March 6. Applications to register to vote are available at the Elections Office, banks, libraries, and other public service agencies, as well as online at PolkElections.gov.