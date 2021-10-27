On Tuesday, Nov. 2 there will be municipal elections in Winter Haven, Fort Meade and Lakeland.
In Winter Haven, Matthew Logan Crowley is challenging longtime Winter Haven City Commission member James H. “JP” Powell for Seat 5.
In Fort Meade, three people are competing for the seat vacated by Richard Cochrane who moved out of the area: Ashlee Dishong, Herlinda Resendez and Jim “Possum” Schaill.
Mayor Samuel Berien has a challenger named Barbara Arnold, who wants to hold seat 5.
In Lakeland, Saga Stevin is challenging Mayor Bill Mutz.
Allyson “Al” Lewis and Sara Roberts McCarley are competing for district C.
Shandale Terrell and Mike Musick are competing for district D in Lakeland.
Three easy ways to vote in municipal elections
Registered voters in the cities of Fort Meade, Lakeland and Winter Haven have three easy ways to vote, according to Polk County Supervisor of Elections Lori Edwards.
1. Vote by Mail. The last day voters could request a mailed ballot was Oct. 23. Anyone with mailed ballots must return them to the Supervisor of Elections Office by 7 p.m. on Election Day.
2. Vote at your polling location. Polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 2.
3. Walk-in Voting. Available through Nov. 1st at three convenient locations. Walk-in voting is open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. at:
- Bartow – Election headquarters, 250 S. Broadway Ave.
- Winter Haven – Election Operations Center, 70 Florida Citrus Blvd.
- Lakeland – Polk County Government Center, 930 E. Parker St.
For more information, visit PolkElections.gov or call the Elections Office at 863-534-5888.