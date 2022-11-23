The new Florida Children’s Museum at Bonnet Springs Park makes you want to be a kid again.
Each unique gallery explodes with different colors and is filled with plenty of hands-on activities in the two-story building.
The reimagined Explorations V, which was in downtown Lakeland for 30 years, has been in the making for five years from concept to the grand opening which took place Nov. 4.
“I’m proud of the connections and experiences that Explorations V gave to families,” said Chief Executive Officer Kerry Falwell. “All of that work is the foundation we stand on as Florida Children’s Museum in the new facility.”
When they walk in the door, families are greeted by a dragon made of toys named Dot. It was brought over from Explorations V and was spruced up a bit. The high ceilings and natural light make for the perfect place to learn and play.
The first gallery is the Design Park perfect for 6-to-12-year-olds. There is a large table in the middle of the space ready for kids to demonstrate their flying creations. This area allows kids to hone in on their engineering and teamwork skills.
“It’s like an air hockey table on steroids,” said Morgan Hopper, communications specialist.
She noted that they were making mini-Mayflower boats in the Design Park.
“We want to make sure each area has activities for younger and older kids,” she said.
Across the way is the Black Box theater – a large multi-purpose room where performances can occur and traveling exhibits can find a home.
Across the hall is the Watermelon Seeds gallery designed specifically for children 6 and under. There are puzzles, a playground, train table and a program area for story time and other activities.
City Play gallery has a play shopping area, a farm and orange picking section (similar to what could be found at Explorations V).
The new museum is more than double the size of the old one standing at 47,800 square feet and the exhibits cost just over $7 million.
Falwell said she was most proud of the way the community came together to make the project fall into place.
“The community wanted this to happen, so they made it happen. Countless hours of volunteer work, millions raised, and now almost 9,000 people who have spent their hard-earned money to engage with their children since we opened,” she said.
The main sponsors of the project were Harrell Family Charities and Greg and Ansley Masters. There are 77 total generous families and local companies that made the museum possible, Falwell said.
There is a pretend food truck sponsored by J. Burns’ Pizza Shop, a “hospital” where kids can take care of their parents or friends sponsored by Lakeland Regional Health, a “grocery store” with little shopping carts from Publix, a Spectrum News corner for broadcasting the weather and other fun, imaginative play areas.
Lakeland resident Tina Finley recently brought her granddaughter, Morrigan, to play at the museum. Morrigan is visiting from Pennsylvania and enjoyed shopping for groceries at the Publix “grocery store”.
“It is much improved (from Explorations V),” said Finley. “I am astounded. It is open and there is more natural light.”
Everywhere you turn, there is a chance to explore something fun and exciting. Feel the Beat has a special bench for the hearing impaired where they can sit and feel the vibrations of the music. There is also a room with many different materials that can be banged around to make different sounds and music. In the same area, kids can stop at the animation studio called Stop-Mo or around the corner they can create a video using a green screen.
The museum prides itself on being wheelchair accessible and is continually working on inclusive designs for those with disabilities. It works in partnership with the Center for Autism and Related Disabilities to be Autism friendly. Families can check out a sensory kit during their visit with noise reducing headphones, sunglasses and a handheld fidget toy.
Falwell said building the new museum was important for the community.
“Polk County has been in near crisis over kindergarten readiness for quite some time. The new Florida Children's Museum is the anchor and physical representation that our community values childhood and the work of playful learning,” she said.
And they want to continue looking to the future.
“We will always need to be on top of latest research and community needs so that we are doing our best for children,” she explained. “In the short term, we will have exciting guests and traveling exhibits in the Black Box Theatre. In the long term, we plan to engage with research partners to help lead some of these conversations.”
The museum is open Monday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets are $15 per person. Members and children under 2 years old are free and they also offer discounts for military, seniors, teachers, EBT Snap Cardholders and AAA members. Museum memberships start at $120 per year for one adult and one child.