Sally Porter remembers sunning at Auburndale’s “Mac’s Beach” and listening to her transistor radio in the 1960s and early 1970s.
“There were water slides, beach access and I took swimming lessons there,” said the longtime Auburndale resident.
Auburndale’s Lake Ariana Park and Mac’s Beach will be getting an overhaul with a new design that includes a new 20,000-square-foot civic center. The rendering provided by the city also has a new amphitheater, boat ramp, pavilions, playground, open lawn overlook, great lawn, rain garden and a larger parking lot.
Visitors will still have a lake view with some access to the beach, but it will no longer be a swimming destination, said Cody McGhee, the city’s parks and recreation director.
Porter believed some people may be disappointed with no longer being able to swim if they don’t have lake access or a pool at their home.
The project still must go out for bid, so there is no set date on when construction would begin, said McGhee. The two current buildings, the Ariana Beach Yacht Club and the clubhouse, will be removed to make way for the new civic center.
“This will meet what we believe people are looking for,” he said. The building will be available for rent, but prices will most likely increase.
McGhee said the city wants to use the new building in more of a recreational facet for leisure like the community center. Downtown Auburndale has a civic center on West Park Street, but that building will no longer be used by the city for events. Plans for that building are not yet clear, however, there are discussions of bringing retail and restaurants to that part of downtown.