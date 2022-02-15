New developments are coming to Winter Haven.
A reader had inquired about what was being built at the former Perkins restaurant near Florida Legoland Resort.
Another reader asked what was being constructed behind the Wells Fargo Bank near LEGOLAND. An email was sent to city staff to answer both questions.
“No problem,” replied Winter Haven Department of Economic Opportunity and Community Investment Director Eric Labbe. “Yes, the old Perkins is being remodeled into a Glory Days and there is a Best Western Hotel under construction behind the Wells Fargo and Golden Corral.”
According to a press release, Glory Days Grill is a full-service, sports-themed family restaurant known for its commitment to quality food, supporting a variety of local sports groups and for their community involvement. Every restaurant brings together award-winning menus accompanied by numerous large screen televisions tuned to a variety of sports, cartoons, news and entertainment offerings. Tables and booths have individual volume-controlled speaker stations adding to the guest’s enjoyment. Glory Days Grill features signature fan-fare favorites and with many entrees starting at just $12. Signature Dishes include macho nachos, mac n cheese bites, glory days award winning wings and sauces, 1988 sirloin, fabulous fish fry, twisted bourbon ribs, glory burger and glory days monte cristo. The lighter fare includes a wide variety of salads such as the glory days cobb salad and crave a’ bowl. the selection of desserts includes signature favorite oreo sliders and a chocolate cake. Glory Days Grill has sandwiches and dinner entrees starting as low as $12.
According to the Winter Haven Chamber of Commerce, Having been in the works since 2016, Best Western is building a 60,000 square feet, four-story, 89 room hotel off of Cypress Gardens Boulevard, behind the Golden Corral and next to the Just Move Fitness complex.
The plan is for the hotel to carry the Best Western Plus flag. According to hotel website the "Best Western Plus delivers the comfort and convenience you have come to expect from Best Western Hotels & Resorts. Our spacious guest rooms offer plush bedding and stylish bath amenities. The in-room desk and hotel business center provide the right tools for a productive stay."