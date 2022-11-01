Chief Smith

Fire Chief Hezedean A. Smith 

 The Polk County Board of Commissioners approved of Hezedean A. Smith as the new Polk County Fire Rescue Chief at their Nov. 1 Commission meeting. Smith was appointed by Polk County Manager William Beasley, and he will begin work on Nov. 7.

“Hezedean Smith has 34 years of experience in the emergency services profession,” Beasley said. “He’s a proven leader, and his experience will help protect and serve the residents of Polk County.”

Recommended for you