New Road Closures to Disrupt Polk County Traffic
Graphic provided by Polk County Government

Bartow, Fla. (April 13, 2023) — Residential construction, a Polk County bridge replacement project, and two Florida Gas Transmission pipeline safety installations will cause traffic delays for some Polk County motorists.  

Six months of intermittent road closures are underway along Holly Hill Grove Road 3 just west of U.S. Highway 27 to install offsite utilities and reconstruct roadway for a multi-family residential development. Traffic will be briefly diverted to Holly Hill Grove Road 2 or Holly Hill Grove Road 2 to FDC Grove Road to bypass work zone.

Recommended for you