MONROE, Michigan (June 14, 2023) - The Mahalak Auto Group hosted their 10th annual ‘18 Aces to Conquer Cancer' golf outing on Wednesday, June 14 at Monroe Golf and Country Club in Monroe, Michigan.
The online Silent Auction was held live on Thursday June 8 – Wednesday, June 14 at 3 p.m.
Anyone interested should visit www.YourCharityAuction.com, find Auction, search by name: Karmanos Cancer Institute, and register for the Silent Auction and get in on the fun.
“This year we are introducing an online Silent Auction that is open to the public. This auction is packed with great items like tickets to the 2024 Masters Tournament, University of Michigan golf course time, Autographed memorabilia, Michigan International Speedway races, Wrigley Field Experience, trips and so much more!”, said Ralph Mahalak Jr., co-owner of the Mahalak Auto Group. We would like to thank all of our partners for the amazing items that have been contributed to our online auction,” he added.
The annual event has raised over $100,000 for pancreatic cancer research and other related programs. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute for Pancreatic Cancer Research. There will be $31 million dollars’ worth of vehicles to give away at the event.
Each year, the event is rotated between venues to be close to one of the seven Low Payment King Mahalak Auto Group dealerships-Winter Haven Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM, Lake Wales Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM, Posner Park Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM FIAT, Winter Haven Alfa Romeo FIAT, Buckeye Jeep Superstore, LPK Jeep of Defiance & Monroe Dodge Superstore. For more information about 18 Aces to Conquer Cancer, visit: www.18AcestoConquerCancer.com.