ATHENA Awards Finalists Announced

It’s time for the 2023 ATHENA Leadership Awards.
The epic event is to take place on September 14 at the Lakeland Community Theatre, put on by The Lakeland Chamber Foundation, a 501(c)3 affiliate of the Lakeland Chamber of Commerce.
Those who are finalists this year include Kristen Aiken of Achievement Academy, Libby Chappell of First Presbyterian Church, and Kelly Fischer, of Royal Fischer.
But that is not all.
There are other finalists as well – in the ATHENA Young Professional Leadership Awards.
Those finalists are Emily Mort of SouthState Bank, Michelle Netwal of Bank of Central Florida, or Mary Terry of Lakeland Volunteers in Medicine.
Lakeland’s ATHENA Leadership Awards are an affiliate of ATHENA International, a women’s leadership organization that supports, develops and honors women leaders. Past Lakeland ATHENA Recipients include:
- · 2020 - Angela Falconetti, Ed.D., Judge Brenda Ramirez
- · 2021 - Stacy Campbell-Domineck, Lauren Albaum, Ph.D.
- · 2022 - Martha Santiago, Ed.D., Ashley Bell Barnett
In addition, the LCF board of directors has selected Lakeland Regional Health as the 2023 ATHENA Organizational Leadership Award recipient, recognizing their commitment to an organizational culture that encourages women and gives back to the larger communuty of women and girls, according to a media release issued by the LCF.