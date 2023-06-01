A 22-year-old man was killed Wednesday evening, May 31, 2023, in a single-vehicle crash north of Lake Alfred, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office reported in a media release, Thursday.
Deputies from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the crash at about 9:04 p.m., along with Polk County Fire Rescue.
The crash occurred on Old Grade Road, just north of Interstate-4.
According to reports, upon the arrival of first responders, Aryan Afdjeinia of Brandon was found deceased. He had been partially ejected from the red 2003 Chevrolet 1500 pickup truck he had been driving.
A 20-year-old female passenger, also from Brandon, was transported to a local hospital as a trauma alert, however she was treated and released.
According to the preliminary investigation by the PCSO’s Traffic Homicide Unit, Afdjeinia was traveling north on Old Grade Road when his truck hit the concrete construction barriers on the east side of the road. The truck flipped over onto the passenger side and collided with the barriers on the west side of the road.
The cause of the crash is still being investigated, but investigators say that it was raining at the time of the crash.
Old Grade Road was closed for about three hours for the on-site portion of the investigation.