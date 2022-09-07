Family Fun Center

 Family Fun Center is hosting its annual Frontline Worker Appreciation Weekend and will be offering a free round of mini golf or laser tag to all frontline workers on Saturday, Sept. 10 and Sunday, Sept. 11.

The event was created for all teachers, first responders, healthcare workers, grocery and restaurant industry workers to enjoy a fun day with their family and friends. Family Fun Center will be open from 10 a.m. to midnight on Saturday and noon to 9 p.m. on Sunday.

