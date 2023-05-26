Children seriously injured in two separate crashes, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office reports

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office investigated two unrelated crashes on Wednesday that resulted in two different children being seriously injured.
FIRST INCIDENT:
Around 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, the PCSO ECC received a 911 call regarding a juvenile pedestrian who had been struck by a car on 10th Street West in unincorporated Lakeland, just west of Saratoga Avenue. According to the investigation so far, it appears that 14-year-old Camron Holloway of Lakeland was walking along the sidewalk on the north side of 10th Street and looked to the east for oncoming traffic before running south across the street. The PCSO reported in a media release that it does not appear that he looked west before crossing, and he entered into the path of a 1996 beige Toyota Camry being driven by 66-year-old David Arnold of Lakeland. Arnold attempted to avoid striking the boy by veering to the left but was unsuccessful, and the boy hit the passenger side of the car and rolled onto the hood, striking the windshield. Arnold immediately stopped. He did not show any signs of impairment, according to the PCSO. Holloway was transported to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center, and then to All Children’s Hospital in Tampa where he is in critical but stable condition. The roadway was closed for approximately three hours.
SECOND INCIDENT:
Around 5:30 p.m., the PCSO ECC received a 911 call from the area of US Hwy 27 at the intersection with Alturas Babson Park Cutoff Road in unincorporated Lake Wales, regarding a three-vehicle crash. The PCSO reports that evidence at the scene and interviews with involved parties and witnesses indicate that the traffic lights at the intersection were not properly functioning, but were flashing yellow on Hwy 27, and flashing red on the east-west roadway crossing Hwy 27, which is Pine Crest Road on the east side and ABC Road on the west side.
A white 2023 semi-truck hauling a trailer was heading south on 27 and slowed as it approached the intersection, while a silver 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander was heading west on Pine Crest Road approaching the intersection and attempting to cross Hw7 27 to ABC Road. A blue 2013 Ford Focus was stopped on ABC Road, facing east.
The Mitsubishi crossed over the northbound lanes of Hwy 27 and as it entered into the southbound lanes, it was struck by the semi, which was unable to avoid hitting it, according to the PCSO. The semi struck the Mitsubishi on the rear passenger door, causing it to spin and collide with the front of the Ford Focus.
No signs of impairment of any of the drivers was observed or suspected, according to reports. A portion of Hwy 27 was closed for approximately three hours. All of the occupants were seat-belted. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office reported the names and conditions of the occupants are:
Semi driver: 42-year-old Efron Velazquez of Haines City; not injured
Mitsubishi driver: 23-year-old Akeen Colbert, Jr. of Lake Wales; treated and released from the hospital
Mitsubishi passenger: 19-year-old Faith Garcia of Lake Wales; treated and released from the hospital
Mitsubishi passenger: 8-month-old Gabrielle Colbert of Lake Wales; trauma alerted to Tampa General Hospital, in critical but stable condition.
Ford Focus driver: 36-year-old Liz Ortiz of Lake Wales; not injured