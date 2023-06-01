Eight men were arrested, including a Disney employee, a self-employed boudoir photographer, and employees of major retail chains, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office reports.
The investigation, named “Operation May’s Monsters,” focused on identifying those who possessed and distributed child pornography.
In total, the suspects face 1,280 felony charges. The child pornography included thousands of photos and videos depicting babies, toddlers and children being sexually battered, forced to engage in sex acts, or displayed in sexually explicit poses.
"These videos and photographs are some of the most horrific my detectives have ever seen - images of children being forced to expose their genitalia and raped. Each time one of these monsters upload and share child pornography, they are feeding a child exploitation pipeline and they are victimizing children over and over again,” said Sheriff Judd, adding “Parents, this is another stark reminder of why it is important to get all in your child's business when it comes to their gaming stations, cell phones, and other electronic devices."
The Sheriff will be holding a media briefing this afternoon with more details.