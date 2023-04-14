Two people died in two separate and unrelated traffic crashes on Thursday, April 13, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office reports.
In a printed media release issued this morning, the PCSO released preliminary details about both crashes.
DAVENPORT
The first crash involved two vehicles in Davenport that claimed an Orlando man’s life.
When deputies and the Polk County Fire Rescue were dispatched at 2:36 p.m. to the crash scene on U.S. 17-92 North near the intersection of Ernie Caldwell Boulevard, they found 56-year-old Leonardo Pereira deceased.
Pereira was driving a silver 1999 Infiniti I30t.
According to reports, Pereira, heading east on Ernie Caldwell Boulevard, failed to stop at the intersection of Ernie Caldwell Boulevard as a white Freightliner Cascadia with a refrigerated trailer driven by 43-year-old Felicien Blot of Kissimmee was traveling south on US 17-92 North. The PCSO reports that as Pereira attempted to turn left on US 17-92 North, he pulled into the path of the Freightliner and the front of the Freightliner struck the driver’s side of the Infiniti.
Neither Blot nor his passenger in the Freightliner were injured.
Traffic homicide investigators worked the crash and the road in the area of the crash was closed for about 4 hours during the investigation, which remains ongoing.
MULBERRY
The second crash was a single-vehicle crash that occurred in Mulberry and one person was deceased.
The PCSO reports a 911 call received around 9:53 p.m. from the area of SR 60 West near the intersection of Coronet Road.
When first responders arrived, they found 27-year-old Laura Gonzalez of Lakeland had sustained life-threatening injuries.
Gonzalez was taken to an area hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.
According to reports, Gonzalez was the passenger of a blue 2002 Saturn, and the driver was 32-year-old Antonio Gutierrez of Lakeland. Gutierrez suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital where he is being treated.
The PCSO notes that Gutierrez was traveling west on SR 60 West, when for unknown reasons, he lost control of the vehicle. The Saturn crossed the outside lane and a right-hand turn lane before it struck a metal street light on the passenger side door. After striking the streetlight, the car flipped onto its roof and stopped in a ditch on the north side of the road.
The impact caused the street light to break and fall onto the roadway. The PCSO reports that impairment does not appear to be a factor in the crash. A portion of the roadway was closed for approximately 3 hours during the investigation, which remains on-going.