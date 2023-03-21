Anyone who has a need related to a federally declared disaster or emergency may apply for FEMA Public Assistance. According to a recent release by the federal agency, Public Assistance (PA) is FEMA’s largest grant program providing funds to assist communities after a federally declared disaster or emergency. The program provides funding for emergency assistance to save lives and protect property and assists with funding for permanently restoring community infrastructure affected by a disaster.

The State of Florida, local governments, and certain private nonprofit organizations, including houses of worship,

