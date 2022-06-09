The Animal Control section of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office will be offering free adoptions of dogs and cats on Saturday, June 11.
The “Dog & Cat Days of Summer Adoption Event” will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the facility, located off of the Polk Parkway at 7115 DeCastro Road near Winter Haven (next to the North County Landfill and PCSO Processing Center).
All adopted animals will already be spayed or neutered, microchipped, have had its initial vaccinations, and will also be provided with a County license – all free of charge.
Additionally, for people who already have a pet dog, TLC PetSnip, Inc. will be onsite (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.) offering free distemper combo vaccines (200 available) and free rabies vaccinations. The first 75 dogs (must be spayed or neutered) that receive a rabies vaccination will receive a free 1 year Polk County license for the dog.
“The love of a pet dog or cat can be priceless…so we’ve literally made the adoptions for them priceless…as in, no cost. If you want to adopt one of these furry friends into your loving home, this Saturday is the best time to do it at the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control,” said Sheriff Grady Judd.
The Best Friends group will be at the event for animal lovers who wish to foster a dog or cat.
Food trucks and a crafters market are also scheduled to be a part of the event.