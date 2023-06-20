Hernandez announced as Lakeland Assistant City Manager

LAKELAND, FL (June 19, 2023) - City Manager Shawn Sherrouse announced Rob Hernandez as Assistant City Manager effective Monday, June 19, 2023. Hernandez is an accomplished public administrator with over three decades of municipal government leadership. He most recently served as the City Manager for Cape Coral, Florida and spent three years as the City Manager for Savannah, Georgia, the city reported in a media release issued Monday.
Sherrouse said, “I am excited to add a proven, resourceful, and results-oriented public administrator to the City of Lakeland team. Mr. Hernandez has more than thirty-years of experience that will benefit Lakeland. He has an impeccable reputation among his colleagues in both the International and Florida City and County Management Associations and the communities he has served have flourished because of Rob’s dedication to each of them. Under his leadership, the cities of Cape Coral, Coral Springs, Fort Lauderdale, Savannah (GA) and both Broward and Fulton (GA) counties have developed the strong reputations that each of those communities exemplify today. Rob is an operational technician with a strong background in strategic planning and project management. His more than twenty-five years serving as a Civil Affairs Specialist in the United States Army Reserve has provided Rob with experiences that have broadened his public service career at an international level. Rob Hernandez represents the experiential and professional diversity that the City of Lakeland aspires to demonstrate, and we are happy to welcome him to our team.”
Hernandez started his career in municipal government in 1994 with Broward County, Florida where he held various positions of elevated leadership including Deputy County Administrator during his 17-year tenure. During his expansive career, he also served as the Deputy County Manager for Fulton County, Georgia, Deputy City Manager for the City of Coral Springs, City Manager for the City of Savannah, Deputy City Manager for the City of Fort Lauderdale and most recently he served as the City Manager for the City of Cape Coral. Sherrouse says Hernandez brings a wealth of local government experience to the City of Lakeland.
“I am honored that City Manager Shawn Sherrouse has invited me to join the Lakeland family,” Hernandez said. “Lakeland is a vibrant and safe community with many “big city” amenities and a desirable quality of life. It is a city that is looking forward, but respectful of its history. Lakeland has many attributes including quality recreational facilities, arts, culture, direct interstate access, rail, a commercial airport, higher education institutions, and it’s perfectly situated between two of Florida’s largest metropolitan areas.” Hernandez added, “The organization is made up of hard-working professionals that care deeply about the city. In short, the community has a great deal to offer and I’m excited to be the newest member of the team. My wife Mercie, along with our two dogs, can’t wait to make Lakeland our new home.”
According to his resume, Hernandez is a 23-year veteran of the US Army Reserves. He holds a Master’s Degree in Public Administration from Nova Southeastern University and a Bachelor of Public Administration degree from Florida International University. He is an International City Management Association (ICMA), credentialed manager and a member of the Florida City/County Management Association.
Prior to becoming a City Manager, Hernandez served as deputy administration for two large urban counties in leading metropolitan areas including Broward County, Florida and Fulton County, Georgia. He has extensive local government experience in strategic planning, union negotiations, economic development, municipal operations, and urban redevelopment.