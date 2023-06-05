LAKELAND, FL (May 26, 2023) - The City of Lakeland’s Lakes & Stormwater Division will begin an Aquatic Plant Harvesting project in Lake Hollingsworth to reduce dense vegetation in portions of the lake. The main objective of this project is to minimize the volume of invasive and nuisance aquatic plant species, promote plant diversity for habitat improvement, open drainage corridors for improved water flow, and enhance water quality through removal of aquatic plants.
The first phase of the project will have staff focusing on the southern portion of the lake from Patten Heights Street to Crystal Lake Drive. The City has obtained all required permits through the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission for removal of specific aquatic plant species and volume. The project involves utilizing the City’s specialized aquatic harvesting machinery and barges to cut and transport the vegetation to shore. Harvested vegetation will be transported to a permitted facility for composting. The cost of the project is estimated at $25,000 and is funded through the Stormwater Utility Fund.
Throughout the project, Lakes and Stormwater staff will be utilizing the City operated parking lot on the south side of the lake, located at the intersection of Lake Hollingsworth Drive and Buckingham Avenue, resulting in the temporary closing of three trailer spaces. The project’s hours of operation will be Monday through Thursday 6:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. During hours of operation, construction equipment can be expected in the area, with equipment and vehicles periodically entering and leaving the site while also crossing the Lake Hollingworth recreation path. The city will provide traffic control at the recreational pathway for the safety of pathway users throughout the project as needed.
The project is scheduled to begin June 5, 2023 and will be ongoing through August 2023.