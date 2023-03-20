Lake Wales man indicted for first degree murder in fentanyl overdose death

A suspect who has been in jail since June 2022 as a result of an undercover drug trafficking investigation, 29-year-old Tevin Lindsay of Lake Wales, was recently indicted by a Polk County grand jury for first degree murder (a capital felony) and sale of fentanyl within 1,000 feet of a church (F1) in the death of a 23-year-old Ocala man who overdosed on fentanyl-laced heroin that Lindsay sold to him, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office reported today, in a media release.
According to reports, on June 14, 2022, a witness called 911 to report the victim was unresponsive and had possibly overdosed on heroin in the city of Lake Alfred. The Lake Alfred Police Department and Polk Fire Rescue personnel responded to the house, and the victim was transported to an area hospital where he was declared deceased from a suspected drug overdose.
The Lake Alfred Police Department requested the PCSO to assume the investigation.
That’s when PCSO detectives learned the victim and witness had bought what they thought was heroin from Lindsay. At the scene, detectives found a sample of the drugs sold to the victim and sent it to the FDLE lab for testing.
When the lab results were returned, it was confirmed the drugs sold by Lindsay to the victim were cocaine and fentanyl.
“The fentanyl crisis in this country is real and it is killing thousands of people,” said Sheriff Grady Judd. When we investigate deaths caused by a drug overdose, we do everything within our power to hold those who peddle poison responsible. Thanks to the hard work of my detectives and State Attorney Brian Haas and his prosecutors, this murderer should be in prison for the rest of his life.”
In autopsy and toxicology analysis of the victim’s blood, an elevated concentration of fentanyl, that was too high for a human to survive, was present, the PCSO reports. The Medical Examiner’s opinion is that the victim died as a result of “multiple drug toxicity.”
On October 24, 2022, detectives report that Lindsay confessed to selling heroin to the victim and witness during the early morning hours of June 14.
Tevin Lindsay has been in the Polk County Jail since June 16, 2022, on the following charges:
· Sale of fentanyl within 1,000 feet of a church (F1)
· Trafficking in heroin (F1)
· Trafficking in cocaine (F1)
· Trafficking in ecstasy (F1)
· Trafficking in amphetamine (F1)
· Possession of fentanyl with intent to sell (F2) (2 counts)
· Use of a firearm during a felony (F2)
· Possession of a structure to traffic drugs (F3)
· Possession of ecstasy (F3)
· Unlawful use of a two-way device (F3)
· Possession of marijuana over 20 grams (F3)
· Possession of drug paraphernalia (M1) (3 counts)
· Driving with a suspended license (M2)
After the grand jury indictment, PCSO detectives additionally charged Lindsay with capital first degree murder and sale of fentanyl within 1,000 feet of a church.
Lindsay’s previous criminal history includes 17 felonies and 4 misdemeanors for charges of armed robbery, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, resisting arrest, violation of probation, trespassing, and loitering, according to the printed media release issued Monday, March 20.