11-month-old child airlifted after crash involving bus; 4 sent to hospital with injuries

LAKELAND – An early morning crash involving a Citrus Connection Bus and a 2022 grey Hyundai sedan sent a woman and an infant to the hospital with injuries.
According to a Lakeland Police media release Friday afternoon, the crash occurred Friday, Aug. 25, around 6:41 a.m. and officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Kathleen Road.
When Lakeland Police, Lakeland Fire Department and Polk County Rescue arrived at the site of the crash, they began life-saving measures.
The driver of the Hyundai, a 20-year-old female, was taken to Lakeland Regional Health with serious injuries and is listed in stable condition.
The car’s backseat passenger, an 11-month-old child, was transported to LRH in critical condition and then airlifted to Tampa General Hospital, according to the media release.
The Citrus Connection bus was carrying 5 passengers, and of those, three were taken to LRH with non-life-threatening injuries, and the bus driver, 45-year-old Noureddine Bahbah of Winter Haven, did not sustain any injuries, the LPD reports.
At this point in the investigation, which is ongoing, the LPD believes that the Citrus Connection bus was attempted to make a left turn from the southbound left turn lane of Kathleen Road while the Hyundai was traveling northbound in the outside lane of Kathleen Road. As the bus made the left turn, the front of the Hyundai struck the passenger side of the bus while they were in the intersection, the LPD reports.
The roadway was shut down for about four hours as members of the Traffic Homicide team responded to the crash site and took over the investigation.
Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact Traffic Crash Investigator Officer Camilo Almeida at Camilo.almeida@lakelandgov.net.