Operation guardian

Polk County Sheriff's Office detectives arrested 13 men during a week-long undercover operation “Operation Cyber Guardian II,” where detectives posed as children on social media platforms, mobile apps, and online dating sites to investigate those who prey upon and travel to meet children for unlawful sexual activity.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by police departments from Auburndale, Bartow, Davenport, and Tampa, as well as the Hernando County Sheriff's Office, Orange County Sheriff's Office, Florida Department of Law Enforcement, and the Office of the State Attorney 10th Judicial Circuit, State Attorney Brian Haas.

