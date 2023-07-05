A vital statistic – Vital Statistics moves to their new dig

It’s vital to know – the Florida Department of Health in Polk County is relocating their Bartow Office of Vital Statistics to their new location in the Northeast Government Center in Lake Alfred.
Business hours at the new location are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. The Bartow location will close on Friday, July 21. And come Monday, July 24, 2023, at 8 a.m., they will be operating out of their new office at 200 Government Center Blvd. in Lake Alfred.
The phone number will stay the same as it has been – 863-519-8466.
“Our current Vitals Statistics Office in Bartow is moving to the Northeast Government Center in Lake Alfred in order to better service our growing county. We look forward to continuing to serve the needs of our community in the new facility,” said Dr. Joy Jackson, DOH-Polk Director.
“Our Vital Statistics Office in Lakeland continues to be operational,” Jackson said, via email with the Winter Haven Sun.
According to a media release issued Wednesday, The Polk County Office of Vital Statistics maintains records of births and deaths that occur in the state of Florida. The office issues Florida death certificates from 2009-present as well as birth certificates. Completed applications, proof of identification, and payment can be mailed, submitted in person, or completed online. For more information, visit https://polk.floridahealth.gov/certificates/index.html.
Call Vital Statistics at 863-519-8466 to speak to a representative.