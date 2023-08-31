Apple iPhone reports crash, three teen suspects charged

Three teenagers were injured after crashing a car they had allegedly just stolen, and subsequently faced charges, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office reported Thursday, in a media release.
The incident happened Thursday morning, Aug. 31, according to reports, and the PCSO was notified after an Apple iPhone belonging to one of the suspects alerted them of the crash at around 2:35 a.m.
When PCSO deputies and Polk County Fire Rescue responded to the crash site on Lake Hatchineha Road (County Road 542) near Firetower Road in Poinciana, they found the three teenagers crawling on the ground near a wrecked black Kia Sorrento, according to reports.
“The three suspects were out committing serious crimes, and it almost ended tragically for them,” said Sheriff Grady Judd. “It’s too early to tell if they will have any severe long-term problems due to their injuries, but regardless, we’re going to hold them accountable to the fullest extent for their crimes. This criminal behavior isn’t going to be tolerated. They could have very easily killed themselves, or an innocent person.”
Fifteen-year-old Saul Lyons and 14-year-old Justhin Gautier suffered serious injuries and were airlifted to the hospital, the PCSO reported. Lyons is listed in critical, but stable condition, and Gautier is stable.
A 14-year-old female was transported by ambulance with internal injuries; her condition is also reported as stable. All three are expected to survive, the PCSO reports.
The Kia Sorrento had been stolen from the area of Dogwood Road and Narcissus Lane, about three miles north of the crash, and both Lyons and Gautier face charges of grand theft motor vehicle, a 3rd degree felony, and conspiracy to commit grand theft motor vehicle, also a 3rd degree felony. The female, who was picked up by the other two teens after the allegedly stole the vehicle, is being charged with a misdemeanor, trespass in conveyance.