Are you ready for the Haunted Jail Tour?

POLK COUNTY - Back by popular demand is the Polk County Sheriff's Office's annual Haunted Jail Tour, located at 455 North Broadway in Bartow (the Lawrence W. Crow, Jr. building).
This year’s spooky theme is RESURRECTED. The PCSO reports “You won’t want to miss it!”
For a $15 donation (per adult) to the United Way of Central Florida, you can take the haunted tour, and children under 10 years old can tour for just $5. But if you think the tour will be too scary for your little ones, don’t worry – there will be PCSO members there volunteering to watch your kids in a safe place while you tour.
This is a family friendly kid-oriented event! The PCSO is shutting down Church Street for a street carnival, with arts & crafts booths, a dunk tank, bounce houses, and fun for the entire family.
If being scared makes you hungry or thirsty – no problem! The Newman BBQ food truck will be there selling delicious refreshments.
The Haunted Jail Tour will be running 4 nights, from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. – Friday & Saturday, October 20 and 21, and Friday & Saturday, October 27 and 28.
How can I buy tickets? The tickets for the tour are not presold, they are sold in-person at the event until the 10 pm cutoff.
What kind of payment will be accepted? Tickets can be purchased with cash or a credit card.
Where is parking? There will be signs leading the way to the appropriate parking area.
How long does the tour last? Customers will be led in groups by tour guides. The tours should last about 10 to 15 minutes.
Can anyone volunteer? The PCSO is allowing juniors & seniors from the county high schools to volunteer for their community service hours. Please email jcarr@polksheriff.org to see what volunteer spots are open, and a parent/guardian must sign a waiver before a student can volunteer.
What if my child is too scared to go through the tour? The PCSO advises that if your child is too scared or if you do not feel your child would do well on the tour we will have agency members available to watch your child until the tour is complete. They will be located near the end of the tour and will only be watched by members of the Sheriff's Office.
Can participants use their cell phones to video during the tour? Yes, however, do so at your own risk. In years' past, the PCSO reports they saw several people who lost their phones or damaged them by dropping them during the tour.
Is the tour accessible for mobility challenged individuals? There is an elevator to use on the 2nd floor of the tour but there are some areas that are not wheelchair accessible due to steps and stairs. The PCSO notes they will do everything they can to accommodate those who are in a wheelchair, or who use a walker, cane, or crutches, but some parts of the tour may not be accessible. If someone has mobility issues, they should advise the person at the ticket booth and the PCSO will have an agency member accompany them through the tour to make sure they get to all the areas that are accessible to them.
Will strobe lights be used? The PCSO will be using strobe lights which can affect those who have epilepsy or other disorders. If you are affected by strobe lights, they do not recommend going through the tour.
Will we be searched before entering the tour? The PCSO does have a metal detector participants walk through before they can enter the tour. This is for the safety of the tour guests and volunteers. No weapons of any kind (including concealed carry permit holders' firearms) are allowed in the facility. Deputies are involved in the tour and will also be in the street fair area - this will be a very safe place to hang out and have family-friendly fun.
Can we wear costumes? Costumes are welcome but please remember that this is a kid friendly event, so please make sure that your costume is appropriate for all ages. The PCSO recommends that if you are walking through the Haunted Jail Tour that you wear closed-toed shoes and not flip flops or sandals (sometimes toes can get stepped on when people get scared and jump or bump into each other).