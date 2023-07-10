BoCC and IAFF Local 3531 reach contract agreement

Bartow (July 7, 2023) — Polk County and members of the International Association of Firefighters (IAFF) Union 3531 bargaining unit have reached a tentative two-year agreement on wages and benefits. The agreement is subject to the Board of County Commissioners approval at the July 25, 2023, meeting and by ratification of union members, according to a media release issued Monday, July 10.
The previous contract expired September 30, 2022. If ratified and approved, the new contract will be in effect until September 30, 2024.
“I am pleased that we were able to respectfully work together to find a solution that is mutually beneficial to our valued first responder employees and county administration,” said Deputy County Manager for Public Safety Joe Halman, in the release. “We have agreed upon a contract that is fair and reasonable and continues to build a productive and positive long-term relationship between the Board and our first responders.”
Polk County Fire Rescue (PCFR) responds to more than 100,000 calls for fire and emergency medical services each year. PCFR provides advanced life support transport to all residents and visitors of the county. It also provides fire suppression, rescue services and fire prevention services to all unincorporated Polk and the municipalities of Eagle Lake, Polk City, Mulberry, Lake Hamilton and Hillcrest Heights. Polk County Fire Rescue has nearly 700 full-time sworn and civilian employees.