A Florida Department of Transportation roadway improvement project along U.S. Highway 17 from Gate Road to Transport Road in Bartow will close Spirit Lake Road at the U.S. 17 intersection for two months starting, Monday, Aug. 1.
While U.S. 17 will remain open in both directions, posted detours will direct motorists to access Spirit Lake Road and/or U.S. 17 via State Road 540 (Winter Lake Road).
Dependent on direction of travel, detouring may be lengthy. Delays are expected, especially during peak-hour drive times. Motorists should use caution, watch for detour signs, and add extra time to trips in this area.
The $9.43 million FDOT project will reconstruct the U.S. 17 and Spirit Lake Road intersection with rigid concrete pavement and resurface the remainder of the roadway with asphalt. New LED lighting and traffic signal equipment will be installed at Spirit Lake Road and Bomber Road.
Other work includes closing a median opening north of Bomber Road, extending turn lanes, and adding sidewalk and transit pads.
Project completion is scheduled for early 2024.
For more information, visit the FDOT project webpage at www.swflroads.com/us17-spiritlake or call Bill Skelton with the Polk County Roads & Drainage Division at 863-535-2200.