Roadwork

 A Florida Department of Transportation roadway improvement project along U.S. Highway 17 from Gate Road to Transport Road in Bartow will close Spirit Lake Road at the U.S. 17 intersection for two months starting, Monday, Aug. 1.

While U.S. 17 will remain open in both directions, posted detours will direct motorists to access Spirit Lake Road and/or U.S. 17 via State Road 540 (Winter Lake Road).

