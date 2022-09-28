Moody

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody has expanded Florida’s Price Gouging Hotline as Hurricane Ian moves on shore.

The expansion comes following Governor Ron DeSantis’s amended executive order expanding the state of emergency to all 67 counties in Florida. Floridians statewide can now report instances of severe price increases on essential commodities needed to prepare for the storm to the Attorney General's Office. Florida’s price gouging law only applies to commodities and services essential to preparing for, or recovering from, a storm during a declared state of emergency.

