Former convicted felon charges at law enforcement with large knife, is shot and killed by officers

AUBURNDALE – A former convicted felon from New Jersey who had spent time in prison for attempted murder of a law enforcement officer and had a history of resisting arrest with violence was shot and killed by Auburndale Police and a Polk County Sheriff’s Office after allegedly aggressively charging them with a large knife, Tuesday evening, Sept. 12, reported Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, in a media briefing the same night.
Judd said all the information is subject to modification as the investigation goes on, and the names of the officers involved will be released after they have had a chance to talk to their families, likely, late Wednesday afternoon or evening.
Around 8:43, according to reports, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a 911 call regarding a domestic violence situation in which a girlfriend said her boyfriend, 55-year-old Angelo Theodore Curcione attempted to stab her with a knife.
At about 8:49, two Auburndale Police officers arrived on scene and as they were in route, they were told Curcione had fled the scene. One of the PCSO K-9 deputies also arrived with other Auburndale Police Officers.
When Curcione attempted to stab his girlfriend, Judd noted that Curcione had committed an aggravated battery of a 2nd degree against his girlfriend.
The girlfriend, Judd said, told police that Curcione had been previously convicted of attempted murder against a law enforcement officer and also was convicted of resisting arrest with violence against two law enforcement officers in the same event. Judd said he had racked up 45 previous criminal charges since 1986.
The K-9 and the officers began an 11 minute track to follow Curcione as he moved through the neighborhood, and he had also stolen a bicycle. When the K-9 alerted on the front entrance, near Berkley Road, Curcione jumped out of the bushes with a knife in aggressive fashion and charges the police, yelling “Shoot me, kill me, shoot me, kill me” to officers.
“He got exactly what he asked for with a threat of death to 2 police officers and my deputy,” Judd said.
The 10th Judicial Circuit Officer Involved Deadly Incident Task Force and the State Attorney’s Office will each do their investigations, he noted.
Judd said the area was a “very nice community” and that Curcione had just moved into the community recently.
“We know he’s got a violent history,” Judd said.
Auburndale Chief Terry Storie said that the shared radio communications channel and the work between the two agencies was “an example of a great working relationship we have together.” Storie said that the outcome was “successful” as far as he was concerned.
Judd echoed his thoughts.
“It is successful when our deputies are not injured, our officers are not injured,” Judd said.
“He committed suicide by cop when he jumped out of those bushes.”