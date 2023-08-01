If you want choices, Happyfastdelicious has created more than 2,000 drinks. Customers can choose from coffee, energy, sodas and seltzer drinks at the Lakeland drive-thru coffee shop.
The concept is simple: download the app, order on your phone and your drink is ready upon arrival. The name was originally !!!, but Owner Andrew Nesi thought it would be too hard to Google.
“Hopefully we give the feeling of three exclamation points,” said Nesi. “It makes people smile. Our drinks are genuinely good.”
Happyfastdelicious, at 3601 S. Florida Ave., allows its customers and baristas to contribute drinks to the menu and get rewarded when others order them. The top three selling customer creations: Amber’s Coffee with espresso, Hawaiian salted caramel, vanilla, milk and whipped cream; Skinny Vanilla Latte with espresso, sugar free vanilla and oat milk created by Tatum; Custom Iced Cocoa Marshmallow Cold Brew with toasted marshmallow, chocolate, oat milk and whipped cream by Becca; Sugar Free Cherry Berry Bang which is iced with blackberry, cherry, pineapple and pineberry by Andrew G.
“We tried to make it feel more human and more personal. I text customers every night. People can see who their Baristas are and can greet them by name,” said Nesi.
Some barista creations are a Banana Bread Latte by Andrew, Barbie’s Malibu Dream Drink by Clementine and a Caramel Apple Pop Seltzer created by Katie.
When creating a drink, customers start by choosing from coffee, energy, seltzer, soda or milk. Then flavors can be added from classics like coconut or vanilla or fruity choices like cherry or passionfruit. Have fun and add an unexpected twist to your drink with cookie butter or toasted marshmallow.
Regulars can also sign up for a membership which is $1.99 per month and then you get $1 off every order. Along with using the app on the phone, customers can also order onsite. The color purple greets you as you pull up to once was a Sonic Drive-Thru.
Happyfastdelicious opened its first coffee shop in San Diego, CA last year, said Nesi. He had been looking in Florida for another location. “Polk County is growing and this community made sense. We didn’t want to get buried in a gigantic city.
“We are still figuring things out, but it gets better every day,” he said.