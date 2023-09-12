Lake Correctional sergeant charged with domestic violence battery

POLK COUNTY (Sept. 11, 2023) - According to a Tuesday morning media release, Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 35-year-old Wilmer Henriquez of Polk County after he allegedly had a physical altercation with a female victim.
The PCSO reported that he was charged with domestic violence battery, a first-degree misdemeanor. Henriquez is a Sergeant at Lake Correctional Institution, a Florida Department of Corrections facility in Clermont, Florida.
Deputies responded to a home in Northeast Polk County Monday evening, September 11, 2023, where a woman said Wilmer Henriquez grabbed her arm during an argument about messages she did not like on Henriquez’ cell phone, according to reports. Both involved in the argument allegedly acknowledged that Henriquez grabbed the victim by the arm during the argument. The victim stated she experienced pain during the altercation and that the grabbing of her arm was against her will, the PCSO reports. According to the arrest affidavit, there was no hitting and there were no injuries sustained that required medical treatment. Henriquez was arrested and booked into the Polk County Jail. Staff of the Florida Department of Corrections were notified of the arrest.