LAKELAND (June 26, 2023) - On Sunday, June 25, 2023, at approximately 2 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 3000 block of Bartow Road for a hit-and-run crash involving a bicyclist. Upon arriving, officers located an unresponsive male who had been struck by a vehicle. Despite the efforts of first responders, the 42-year-old male was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to an LPD media release issued last Monday.
The LPD reports that based on information gathered at the scene, officers believe the victim was struck and killed while crossing the southbound lanes of Bartow Road. Witnesses at the scene described the suspect vehicle as small and gray colored. Just prior to the crash, the suspect vehicle had been traveling south on Bartow Road. After striking the bicyclist, the vehicle fled the scene, continuing south on Bartow Road, according to reports.
The crash location was processed for the ongoing investigation. Hours later, the Lakeland Police Department received a call from the Polk County Sheriff's Office with information about the possible location of the suspect vehicle at a residence in Winter Haven. With the assistance of the Winter Haven Police Department, officers responded to the area and found a vehicle matching the description provided by witnesses that had damage consistent with the crash. The vehicle was impounded, interviews were conducted, and additional evidence was gathered.
At this time, this remains an open investigation, the LPD reports. Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact Sergeant Dale Deas at dale.deas@lakelandgov.net.
Persons who wish to remain anonymous can contact Heartland Crime Stoppers:
* Call 1-800-226 TIPS (8477)
* From a cell phone, dial **TIPS
* Visit the website www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com and click on "Submit A Tip,"
* Or download the free "P3tips" app on a smartphone or tablet.
Tipsters will always remain anonymous when they send a tip through Crime Stoppers, and they are eligible for a cash reward if their information leads to an arrest.
This remains an open and active investigation. The victim's name is being withheld in accordance with Marsy's Law.