Lakeland pedestrian struck and killed by semi

LAKELAND, FL (August 7, 2023) - On Monday, August 7, 2023, at approximately 4:41 p.m. Lakeland Police officers were dispatched to the 200 block of North Lake Parker Avenue for a traffic crash involving a pedestrian. At the scene, officers located an unresponsive female who had been struck by a semi-truck pulling a trailer, according to an LPD media release issued Tuesday. The Lakeland Police Department, Polk County Fire Rescue, and the Lakeland Fire Department all arrived at the crash site to begin life-saving measures. Despite the efforts of first responders, the 36-year-old female pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene, the LPD reports.
Based on information gathered at the scene and initial reports, officers believe the semi-truck, driven by 62-year-old Gregory Pinkney Hope of Lakeland, was traveling southbound on North Lake Parker Avenue approaching the East Rose Street intersection on a green traffic light. The semi-truck entered into the left turn lane to turn east onto East Rose Street. At the same time, a pedestrian was standing at the northwest corner of the intersection, on the sidewalk, and entered the crosswalk in an eastbound direction. The pedestrian entered the path of the semi-truck and was struck. Preliminarily, it does not appear the pedestrian's actions were an intentional act of self-harm, the LPD reports.
The roadway was shut down for approximately 6 hours while the scene was processed for the ongoing investigation. At this time, the deceased's name is not being released pending the open investigation in accordance with Marsy's Law.
Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact Traffic Crash Inspector Ofc. Camilo Almeida camilo.almeida@lakelandgov.net.