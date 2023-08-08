Man arrested after hours-long standoff with PCSO SWAT team

A man was arrested after an hours-long standoff with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Special Weapons and Tactics team (SWAT) on Monday, August 8.
According to a PCSO media release, 33-year-old Victor Garcia was arrested “peacefully” in the Citrus Highlands Drive East of unincorporated Bartow after having been in a standoff with the armed and barricaded suspect.
The PCSO reports that Garcia, who is a convicted felon, was allegedly in possession of an AR-15 and magazines holding several hundred rounds of ammunition, as well as a loaded Smith & Wesson M&P pistol.
Around 12 p.m. (noon) on Monday, August 7, 2023, the PCSO received 911 calls from residents in the area reporting that Garcia was outside in the neighborhood yelling and firing a handgun into the air and the ground. Residents reported hearing at least 8 gunshots. Before PCSO deputies arrived, Garcia went into his house at 303 Citrus Highlands Drive East. Upon deputies' arrival, they repeatedly ordered Garcia, in both English and Spanish, to come outside and he refused. Deputies established a perimeter and advised the neighbors to stay indoors.
During the investigation, deputies reportedly learned that Garcia is a convicted felon. According to the PCSO media release, family members confirmed he had firearms in the home, and along with the testimony of witnesses that he was discharging a firearm in the area along with the spent shell casings found on the ground, the PCSO obtained a warrant for his arrest for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, unlawful discharge of a firearm in a residential area, unlawful display of a firearm, culpable negligence, and resisting arrest. The PCSO SWAT team responded to the scene.
After several hours of negotiating with Garcia to surrender, around 5 p.m. the SWAT team introduced chemical agent into the home, and Garcia came outside and was arrested without incident. He was additionally charged with operating unpermitted landfill, unpermitted waste tire collection, unlawful disposal of dead animal, possession of marijuana, and other crimes related to the extreme amount of trash, waste, and burned items in his yard, according to reports. Deputies seized the firearms and ammunition from his house. He was booked into the Polk County Jail and will have a first appearance hearing on Tuesday, August 8, 2023.
“We’re very grateful that nobody was injured during this event, and that the people who live in the area saw something, and said something,” said Sheriff Grady Judd, in the media release. “We will work hard to ensure Victor Garcia is held accountable for his reckless and dangerous actions yesterday.”