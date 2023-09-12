LAKELAND, FL (September 12, 2023) – A Lakeland mother and two of her children perished in a two-vehicle crash at the 900 block of Kathleen Road.
According to a Lakeland Police media release, officers were dispatched to the crash on Monday, September 11, 2023, at approximately 7:46 p.m.
Upon arrival at the crash site, officers located a 2015 red Cadillac SUV driven by 30-year-old Jeremy Felton of Lakeland with five occupants that had apparently collided with a 2016 black Dodge Challenger driven by Jeremiah Rivera, age 20, of Lakeland, with one occupant.
The LPD reports that Felton and three juvenile passengers of the Cadillac were ejected from the vehicle. The Lakeland Police Department, Polk County Fire Rescue, and the Lakeland Fire Department all arrived on the scene to begin life-saving measures.
The right front passenger of the Cadillac, 33-year-old Mavaria Carter of Lakeland, was declared deceased at the scene, according to reports. The remaining occupants of the Cadillac were transported to Lakeland Regional Health (LRH). The LPD reports that despite the best efforts of medical professionals, two of the juvenile passengers – a 6-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy, both from Lakeland, were declared deceased a short time later by hospital staff.
Felton and Carter are siblings, and the three juveniles are Carter’s children.
Felton and the remaining passenger, a 14-year-old female of Lakeland, sustained critical injuries, notes the LPD. The driver of the Challenger was transported to Tampa General Hospital and was reported in stable condition.
Based on information gathered thus far in the investigation, the LPD reports that the Cadillac was traveling southbound on Kathleen Road and entered the left turn lane, preparing to turn left onto Quincy Street. At the same time, the Challenger was traveling northbound on Kathleen Road in the outside lane. The driver of the Cadillac allegedly made a left turn, crossing the path of the Challenger when the crash occurred. Post impact, the Cadillac rotated in a northeast direction and struck a utility pole where it came to rest. The Challenger came to final rest in a grassy area on the east side of the road just north of the Cadillac. It appears that the driver and juvenile passengers of the Cadillac and the driver of the Challenger were unrestrained at the time of the crash, the LPD reported in the media release.
Members of the Traffic Homicide team responded to the scene and took over the investigation. The roadway was shut down for approximately four hours while the scene was processed. The crash remains an open investigation. Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact Traffic Crash Investigator Officer Camillo Almeida at Camillo.almeida@lakelandgov.net.