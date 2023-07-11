One person killed in Bradley crash, PCSO reports

The Polk County Sheriff's Office Traffic Homicide Unit reports it is investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Bradley on Monday, July 10, 2023 that resulted in the death of one person, according to a Tuesday morning media release.
According to reports, the PCSO received a 911 call around 3:15 p.m. on Monday, July 10, 2023, from the area of SR 37 South near the intersection of Jamison Road. When first responders arrived, they found 60-year-old Delano Butler of Lakeland had sustained life-threatening injuries and transported him to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries, the PCSO media release stated. Butler was allegedly driving a silver 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt.
The second vehicle involved in the crash, the PCSO reported, was a white 2017 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 53-year-old Deward Flannery of Ruskin. Flannery was uninjured, the PCSO media release stated.
According to the investigation so far, Flannery was traveling south on SR 37 and Butler was traveling north. Flannery allegedly attempted to enter into the northbound lane to pass other vehicles traveling south and struck the front passenger side of the Cobalt.
Impairment does not appear to be a factor in the crash, the PCSO reports. SR 37 South in the area of the crash was closed for approximately three hours during the investigation, which remains on-going.