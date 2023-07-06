Polk County Sheriff’s detectives have charged husband and wife Joel and Jazmine Rondon, both 33 years old, of Winchester Estates Circle in Lakeland, with aggravated manslaughter of a child, a first-degree felony, after the couple allegedly left an 18-month-old toddler in a car overnight when they returned home from partying, and the child died while strapped into her car seat in the extreme heat the next day, according to a PCSO media release issued Thursday, July 6, 2023.
According to the media release, on July 4, 2023, the couple went to a Fourth of July celebration in Lakeland with three children under the age of 9 years old and did not return home until around 3 a.m. on July 5.
In a media briefing via the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Sheriff Grady Judd said the pair consumed alcohol and smoked marijuana while at the party.
Judd said that when they returned home, as they began unloading food and items from the car, Jazmine told Joel to bring the female toddler inside while she brought the two other children inside.
Joel observed that one of the car doors was open at the time, Judd said. According to reports, Joel brought stuff inside their home, and when he went back outside, he saw all four doors to the Hyundai Elantra closed, and assumed Jazmine had gotten the toddler out.
He went inside and laid down in bed with his wife, Judd said, adding that neither husband nor wife asked each other if they had brought the victim inside. They went to sleep then, he said.
The media release then reads,
“Joel woke up around 10 a.m. that morning and spent about an hour getting ready for work. Around 11 a.m. he asked one of the kids to go “check on the baby” in the bedroom. The child told Joel that the baby was not in the bedroom, at which time Joel began looking around the house for her. He then went outside and looked in the car, which was parked in the driveway in the full sun. Inside the car he saw the victim still strapped in her car seat and unresponsive. He brought the toddler still strapped in her car seat into the house in a panic, and then he and Jazmine drove the child to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center. Despite all efforts and cooling her body down, she could not be revived and was declared deceased. At 2:42 p.m. her internal body temperature was 104.4. LRH staff notified law enforcement, and they assumed the investigation.”
Around 7 p.m. that evening, Joel and Jazmine both submitted to drug screens by the Department of Children and Families, Judd said; Joel allegedly tested positive for meth, marijuana, and alcohol; Jazmine allegedly tested positive for marijuana and alcohol.
An autopsy determined that the victim’s cause of death is hyperthermia due to being left in a car, and the manner of death is homicide, the PCSO reports. Joel and Jazmine were arrested on July 6, 2023 and booked into the Polk County Jail.
“This is not an accident, this is pure negligence,” Sheriff Judd told reporters.
According to the PCSO media release, Joel’s criminal history includes the following alleged arrests and charges:
· September 2003 – arrested by Plant City Police Department for criminal mischief
· December 2005 – arrested by Plant City Police Department for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of paraphernalia – adjudication was withheld
· February & April 2007 – arrested by Plant City P.D. for resisting arrest
· March 2008 – arrested by Plant City P.D. for attempted murder – nolle prosequi
· July 2009 –arrested by Plant City P.D. for resisting arrest
· November 2010 – arrested by HCSO for resisting arrest
· February 2023 – arrested by PCSO on a Lakeland Police Department warrant for carrying a concealed firearm, possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia.