A man who was riding his bike to work because his car had broken down was struck and killed Thursday morning.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office reports the PCSO received a 911 call around 6:30 a.m. from the area of Lake Marion Creek Drive and Silver Glen Road in Poinciana.
According to reports, the driver of a 2002 silver Hyundai Santa Fe was heading north on Lake Marion Creek Drive when he suddenly saw a bicyclist traveling along the right side of the road, in the roadway.
By the time the driver saw the red and black mountain bike, it was too late to avoid hitting it, and he struck the bike and the bike rider, 46-year-old Frandy Dufresne, who lives on Erie Court (nearby), was ejected from the bike and onto the grassy shoulder, the PCSO reported in a Thursday afternoon media release. The driver of the Hyundai came to a stop – he showed no signs of impairment and neither speed nor distraction appear to be a factor, the PCSO reports, but the investigation is ongoing, and all of these factors will be investigated. The speed limit on that road is 55 miles-per-hour.
First responders performed CPR on Dufresne and he was transported to Poinciana Medical Center, where he was declared deceased. He appeared to have been wearing a green reflective vest, but there were no lights on his bike and there are no streetlights in the immediate area, according to crash reports. His family advised that his car had broken down Thursday morning, so he was riding his bike to work in Haines City.