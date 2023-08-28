Polk County Schools remain open for Tuesday – After school activities canceled

Parents of Polk County Public School students received a letter noting that schools will be open on Tuesday, but that could change for their operations on Wednesday and Thursday, according to a PCPS media release issued Monday.
“Polk County Public Schools is monitoring the path of Tropical Storm Idalia, which could impact Central Florida starting late Tuesday evening,” wrote the PCPS in the parent letter.
“Our team continues to monitor the weather and we are working with the Polk County Emergency Operations Center to provide you with updated information regarding the potential impact to our area.”
As of Monday afternoon, the forecast predicted a likely strengthening of Tropical Storm Idalia to a Category 3 hurricane prior to making landfall later this week.
Currently, the forecast indicates it could make landfall between Tampa Bay and Jefferson County.
The PCPS is expecting a normal school schedule on Tuesday but has canceled all after-school activities for Tuesday, Aug. 29 and those will be rescheduled.
Additionally, the PCPS is postponing the College and Career Fair that was previously scheduled for Tuesday evening at Florida Southern College.
If schools are closed, it will likely be due to the need for shelters, the PCPS notes.
“These shelters provide support for our own residents and those who may travel inward from coastal communities. It is also important to note that we also operate shelters for pets and residents with special needs (those requiring medical support). So schools may be closed ahead of the storm to allow the county time to deliver equipment, staff each site, and transport those requiring medical support,” the PCPS district reported, Monday afternoon.
As for school buses, they are only permitted to operate when the sustained winds are below 35 mph.
“We will cancel school in the event that sustained winds exceed this threshold,” the district reports.
The other thing affecting how soon a school reopens after being closed following a storm is the number of staff available.
“Our staff may be adversely impacted by storm damage. As a result, we must work to ensure that we have enough staff available to reopen schools following a storm event. PCPS will work quickly following a storm to return to normal operations. Reopening is a complicated process, and our teams work swiftly to ensure that our campuses are safe for students and staff to return. There are several issues that could prevent our ability to reopen immediately following a storm event,” the district noted.
Here are those potential issues that could postpone the immediate reopening of schools following the storm:
• Time needed to return shelter residents and pets to their homes.
• Cleaning and sanitizing all shelters prior to students and staff returning.
• Evaluating schools for any flood damage or water intrusion due to roof/window damage.
• Ensuring schools have electricity and there are no downed power lines.
• Ensuring that schools have water or that we deliver bottled water if needed.
• Inspecting playgrounds and athletic facilities for any damage.
• Ensuring that we document any damage to our schools for insurance purposes.
The PCPS asks that parents continue to follow their website and social media accounts for updates.
“In the event we have to close schools or alter our operations further, we will send automated calls and emails to all PCPS families. Please make sure your school has your correct contact information on file for “SchoolMessenger” communications,” the district advises.
Any official announcements regarding the PCPS schools will be communicated via PCPS SchoolMessenger calls and emails, as well as their website and social media accounts.
“Unless you hear otherwise from us, all PCPS schools will be open as normal on Tuesday.
